President Donald Trump blamed the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates for the fallen markets during the coronavirus outbreak, Friday, remarking, “When they see them, I think that has an impact.”

After being asked about the economic consequences of the coronavirus during a press pool, President Trump said, “Well, I think it’s just people don’t know. It’s the unknown. They look at it and they say, ‘How long will this last?'”

Trump also said, “I think they are not very happy with the Democrat candidates when they see them, I think that has an impact, and we think we are going to win, we thing we are going to win easily, but you never know, it is an election.”

President Trump went on to call CNN “a very disreputable network,” and claimed, “I think they are doing everything they can to instil fear in people, and I think it’s ridiculous. I think they are very disreputable.”

“Some of the Democrats are doing it the way it should be, but some of them are trying to gain political favor by saying a lot of untruths. The fact is, I made one decision that was a very important decision, and that was to close our country to a certain area of the world that was relatively heavily infected, and because of that we are talking about 15 who seem to be all getting better,” he concluded. “One is questionable. Had that decision not been made, it could be a much different story.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]