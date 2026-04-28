Fox News host Jessica Tarlov read a list of President Donald Trump’s worst attacks on the Democratic Party, arguing that the uptick in American political violence was stoked by rhetoric on both sides of the aisle.

The shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner was the central topic on Tuesday’s edition of The Five, after Cole Tomas Allen was charged Monday with attempting to assassinate Trump, along with other counts. Allen, who broke through the dinner’s security perimeter Saturday and opened fire, began posting angry political messages online a few years ago. Co-host Dana Perino argued that those who committed violence, like Allen, were radicalized by “the extreme left” in online spheres.

“It is elected leaders, but it’s also very online on the left,” Perino said of the cause of radicalization. “When you look at the shooter’s thinking and his reposts and everything, it’s not so much he’s watching what Josh Shapiro or Hakeem Jeffries are saying or even [JB] Pritzker. It’s more almost on the extreme left.”

Tarlov agreed that the internet was “definitely where a lot of the radicalization comes from,” but pushed back on the characterization of political violence as a solely left-wing problem before reading a list of the president’s aggressive remarks towards his rival party.

She said:

Well, it’s the hours of content that’s being pumped out, and the clicks that pay people’s bills, and these algorithms that are absolutely rotting our brains that continue to feed you more of the incendiary things that you’ve already clicked on once. I noticed it as I am streaming through Twitter. If I even pause for two seconds on a tweet, suddenly I’m fed more stuff that takes me down that particular rabbit hole, and that’s definitely where a lot of the radicalization comes from. I just feel like this is a massive gaslighting scene. I mean, the Hakeem Jeffries comparison, I think, is so unfair. He’s talking about redistricting. He’s not talking about a human being. He’s really not talking about a Republican. You say Democrats went out and called Donald Trump a threat to democracy. Absolutely. The guy still doesn’t accept the 2020 results, and a majority of the party doesn’t as a consequence of the fact that he continued to proliferate that lie. The language– part of being the most important person, certainly in the country, arguably in the world, is that you have great responsibility to set the tone, and Republicans who are out there criticizing Democrats right now are the ones who run from reporters in the hallways when Donald Trump has done something absurd, like celebrate Rob Reiner’s death, or say, you know, Bob Mueller, good riddance, whatever it is, and you say– run through things Democrats have said, Donald Trump: “enemy within,” “communist,” “marxist,” “fascist,” “radical thugs,” “vermin,” “garbage,” “traitor,” “sick,” “party of hate,” “evil,” and “Satan.”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!