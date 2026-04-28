‘Let’s Go’: James Comey Fires Back at Trump DOJ After New Indictment

Former FBI director James Comey hit back at President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice on Tuesday after he was charged with threatening the life of the president.

Comey’s indictment surrounds his controversial social media post in which he arranged seashells to display the numbers “86 47,” a move the charging document deemed a threat to kill (“86”) the 47th president. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI director Kash Patel announced the indictment at a Tuesday press conference, where the FBI chief claimed the case surrounding the months-old post had been investigated for almost a year.

Comey fired back in a video message Tuesday, claiming the indictment, his second in less than a year, “won’t be the end of it.”

“Well, they’re back. This time about a picture of seashells on a North Carolina beach over a year ago, and this won’t be the end of it,” he said.

The former FBI director was defiant in his remarks, claiming he remained innocent while telling the Justice Department, “Let’s go.”

“But nothing has changed with me. I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go,” he said. “But it’s really important that all of us remember that this is not who we are as a country, this is not how the Department of Justice is supposed to be.”

Comey struck a positive note in closing, urging viewers to “keep the faith” as the road towards change continued.

“And the good news is we get closer every day to restoring those values,” he said. “Keep the faith.”

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