President Donald Trump’s reelection team launched a faux investigative website titled “Truth Over Facts” to mock presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, highlighting his frequent gaffes throughout the campaign trail.

The site is named after a phrase Biden misused during a speech at the Iowa State Fair last August, when he said “we must choose truth over facts” as opposed to “truth over fiction.”

The series is hosted by Trump campaign communications director and former TV anchor Tim Murtaugh and is shot to resemble a true-crime documentary.

“Today we’re examining the curious case of Sleepy Joe and, you know, ‘the thing,'” Murtaugh said in the first episode of the mockumentary, referring to another one of Biden’s slip-ups. “Our investigation begins at a recent campaign stop in Texas.”

ABC News Reporter Will Steakin took to Twitter to share the Trump campaign’s email announcement, noting that many are missing the joke:

Seeing people on the timeline getting duped by this troll from the Trump campaign… They are mocking Biden’s gaffes with an “American Vandal” style mockumentary The name of it is referencing Biden saying at the Iowa State Fair: “We choose truth over facts” pic.twitter.com/LFPhBbi2eX — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) May 18, 2020

——

