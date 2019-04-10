Trump Campaign Manager Declares AT&T ‘Weapon of the Left’ After Dark Knight Video Gets Shut Down

After President Donald Trump shared 2020 campaign video that used The Dark Knight Rises‘ soundtrack without permission, Warner Bros. had the video taken down — and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is blaming CNN’s connection to AT&T for the removal.

“Sad to see an ⁦@ATT⁩ owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun,” Parscale tweeted. “AT&T now owns ⁦@CNN⁩ and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left.”

CNN is owned by WarnerMedia News & Sports, which is owned by AT&T, which also owns the Warner Bros. entertainment company.

Trump tweeted the video out yesterday afternoon after it was apparently lifted from the r/The_Donald subreddit, which is the where the president finds many of the memes he shares on Twitter.

As for the clip, it included the text, “First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong. Trump: The Great Victory. 2020.”

Footage of Trump carrying out meetings with foreign dignitaries and visiting disaster locations played while the Hans Zimmer track “Why Do We Fall” plays in the background. The video also includes shots of Trump’s political and media opponents, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Amy Schumer, and Bryan Cranston.

