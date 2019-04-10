Watch the Full Context of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Remarks About 9/11

Conservatives and Republicans are once again bashing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MI) this time for referencing the terrorist attacks of 9/11 by saying that “some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

The context of her remark was the founding of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), and was delivered during a March 23, 2019 speech at the CAIR-LA 4th Annual Valley Banquet.

In that portion of the speech, Omar said “Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen. And frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

Conservatives and Republicans, already predisposed to criticizing Rep. Omar, seized on the remark to question her loyalty to country. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel called Omar “anti-American,” and Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade similarly said ” You have to wonder if she is an American first.”

Ironically, Republicans were also among those who attacked Rep. Omar for comments that were widely interpreted as accusing Jewish Americans of dual loyalty.

The balance of Rep. Omar’s speech made repeated references to the fear and hatred that Muslim Americans face. She spoke about the gun massacre at a Mosque in New Zealand, and said “many of us were not shocked or surprised.”

“Many of us were kind of holding our breath for a really long time thinking ‘When will something like this happen?'” Omar said. “Because many of us have experienced threats in our mosques, in our schools, even for our individual leaders. Many of us have witnessed bombings of mosques. Many of us have seen mosques set on fire. Many people, a few years ago, walked in a horror as gunman showed up to Irving Texas at a mosque threatening Muslims. So we all kind of knew that this was happening.”

She then turned her attention to Donald Trump, and his long-term campaign of hatred against Muslims.

“But the reason I think that many of us knew that this was going to get worse is that we finally had a leader in the White House who publicly says Islam hates us, who fuels hate against Muslims, who thinks it is OK to speak about a faith and a whole community in a way that is dehumanizing, vilifying,” Omar said.

She went on to say that Trump is consciously inciting people against Muslims, telling the crowd that “Some people like me know that he understands the consequences. He knows that there are people that he can influence to threaten our lives, to diminish our presence.”

Watch the full speech above, via CAIR GLA.

