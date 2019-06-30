President Donald Trump claimed former President Barack Obama sought meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and was rebuffed, which former Obama officials said is false.

“President Obama wanted to meet and chairman Kim would not meet him. The Obama administration was begging for a meeting,” Trump claimed.

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes denounced the claim, saying “Trump is lying.”

Trump is lying. I was there for all 8 years. Obama never sought a meeting with Kim Jong Un. Foreign policy isn’t reality television it’s reality. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 30, 2019

“I was there for all 8 years,” Rhodes said. “Obama never sought a meeting with Kim Jong Un.”

Rhodes also hit U.S. media’s coverage of the Trump meeting with the North Korean leader at the country’s demilitarized border.

“Trump knows most US media will give him a win for a photo op,” Rhodes said.

North Korea’s nuclear program has grown since Trump first met with Kim. Kim knows Trump just wants photo ops and Trump knows most US media will give him a win for a photo op. So here we are. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 30, 2019

Likewise, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Obama didn’t tell him he was interested in meeting with North Korea during his presidency.

“In all the deliberations I participated in on North Korea during the Obama administration, I can recall no instance whatever where President Obama ever indicated any interest whatsoever in meeting with Chairman Kim. That’s news to me,” Clapper told CNN.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com