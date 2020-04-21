President Donald Trump claimed in a Tuesday morning tweet that he doesn’t care about the television ratings of his daily coronavirus press briefings. In the very same tweet, he boasted about the “through the roof” ratings that have rivaled Monday Night Football and the Bachelor.

I’ve had great “ratings” my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me. The White House News Conference ratings are “through the roof”(Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale , @nytimes) but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

But does the commander in chief really not care about television ratings? Since the coronavirus briefings started in March, held in response to a global pandemic that has rocked the United States and shut down the economy, the president has tweeted at least six times about how great the “T.V. Ratings” have been for his pressers — suggesting that it is actually something very much at the top of his mind. To wit:

Because the T.V. Ratings for the White House News Conference’s are the highest, the Opposition Party (Lamestream Media), the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats &, of course, the few remaining RINO’S, are doing everything in their power to disparage & end them. The People’s Voice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2020

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

…the Fake News Media into not covering them, but that effort failed because the ratings are through the roof according to, of all sources, the Failing New York Times, “Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale” type numbers (& sadly, they get it $FREE). Trump Derangement Syndrome! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

That’s just in the last few weeks. Trump’s fixation on television ratings — whether his own or those of his foes — goes back years:

Trump: I don’t care about ratings also Trump: pic.twitter.com/pKi2dbbcek — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 21, 2020

