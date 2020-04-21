comScore

Trump Claims He Doesn’t ‘Care About’ His TV Ratings During Coronavirus. Tweets Tell Another Story.

By Colby HallApr 21st, 2020, 8:01 am

Ludovic Marin/AFP

President Donald Trump claimed in a Tuesday morning tweet that he doesn’t care about the television ratings of his daily coronavirus press briefings. In the very same tweet, he boasted about the “through the roof” ratings that have rivaled Monday Night Football and the Bachelor.

But does the commander in chief really not care about television ratings? Since the coronavirus briefings started in March, held in response to a global pandemic that has rocked the United States and shut down the economy, the president has tweeted at least six times about how great the “T.V. Ratings” have been for his pressers — suggesting that it is actually something very much at the top of his mind. To wit:

That’s just in the last few weeks. Trump’s fixation on television ratings — whether his own or those of his foes — goes back years:

