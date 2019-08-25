Either he’s being serious about this or they’re going to say in a couple of hours he was just joking.

Whatever the case may be this time, President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that the question he keeps getting asked by world leaders is why the US media is being so negative.

Specifically, he tweeted, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?”

The question I was asked most today by fellow World Leaders, who think the USA is doing so well and is stronger than ever before, happens to be, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2019

This assertion is being met with a lot of skepticism, to put it mildly.

But again, maybe in a couple of hours the White House will say he was just joking.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com