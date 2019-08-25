comScore

Trump Claims ‘World Leaders’ at G7 Are Asking Him Why American Media ‘Hate Your Country So Much’

By Josh FeldmanAug 25th, 2019, 1:56 pm

Either he’s being serious about this or they’re going to say in a couple of hours he was just joking.

Whatever the case may be this time, President Donald Trump tweeted this afternoon that the question he keeps getting asked by world leaders is why the US media is being so negative.

Specifically, he tweeted, “Mr. President, why does the American media hate your Country so much? Why are they rooting for it to fail?”

This assertion is being met with a lot of skepticism, to put it mildly.

But again, maybe in a couple of hours the White House will say he was just joking.

