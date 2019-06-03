President Donald Trump expressed a unfavorable opinion about firearm suppressors on Monday following the Virginia Beach shooting.

As investigations continue into the massacre that left 12 people dead on Friday, authorities have told the media that the perpetrator had a silencer on the gun he used to carry out his attack.

Before leaving the White House Sunday for his state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump was asked how he felt about silencers, and he responded “I don’t like them at all.”

Trump’s remarks were hard to hear since he was about to board the helicopter waiting to take him to Air Force One, so here’s the White House’s transcript on the brief exchange.

Reporter: “The suspect in the Virginia Beach shooting used a silencer on his weapon. Do you believe that silencers should be restricted?” Trump: “I don’t like them at all.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

