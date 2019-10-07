President Donald Trump this afternoon defended his decision to withdraw forces from northern Syria amid growing Republican backlash.

“We want to bring our troops back home,” he said. “It’s been many, many years, it’s been decades, in many cases. We want to bring our troops back home, and I got elected on that. If you go back and look at our speeches, I would say I want to bring our troops back home from these endless wars. We are a police force over there… We’re not fighting. We’re policing. We are not a police force. We’re the greatest military force ever assembled because of what I’ve done over the last three years.”

There’s been a serious amount of Republican criticism over his decision and the concern about the consequences of withdrawal in the region.

One reporter asked the president about that criticism and also asked if he consulted with the Joint Chiefs of Staff on this decision.

“I consulted with everybody. I always consult with everybody,” Trump said. “If you remember about eight months ago, I talked about this. And we kept 2000 people there and then slowly brought them out. Once we captured ISIS, I didn’t want to stay there for the next 40 years… I have great respect for all of the people that you named. They have an opinion. A lot of people do. I could also name many more than you just named of people who are totally supportive.”

This afternoon Fox News reported that that “there is a lot of disappointment at the Pentagon and a sense that a key ally has been betrayed,” with top commanders apparently “completely blindsided” by the announcement.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

