Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported details this afternoon on how poorly President Donald Trump‘s decision on withdrawing troops from northern Syria is going over at the Pentagon.

Shepard Smith noted the sizable Republican backlash to the decision, saying, “A U.S. commander tells Fox News President Trump’s policy shift is a huge propaganda victory for Russia.”

Griffin reported, “I’ve been on the phone with military sources since early this morning, and there is a lot of disappointment at the Pentagon and a sense that a key ally has been betrayed.”

She said top military commanders were “completely blindsided” and expressed fear that “it will be hard to find allies to fight alongside them in the future.”

“Top U.S. Commanders who have fought for years against ISIS are baffled by the president’s decision,” she added, “and now a spokesman for the Pentagon says it has removed Turkey from the air cooperation agreement along the boarder.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

