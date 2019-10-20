comScore

Trump Demands Deposing Adam Schiff, Lashes Out at Lawmakers: ‘I Demand His Deposition’

By Connor MannionOct 20th, 2019, 6:25 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democratic lawmakers for investigating him and Republicans allegedly not defending him enough, demanding the deposition of Rep. Adam Schiff.

“I demand his deposition,” Trump said. “He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?”

Trump currently faces an impeachment inquiry stemming from his controversial call with the Ukrainian president where he asked the country to investigate his political foes.

