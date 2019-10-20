Trump Demands Deposing Adam Schiff, Lashes Out at Lawmakers: ‘I Demand His Deposition’

President Donald Trump lashed out at Democratic lawmakers for investigating him and Republicans allegedly not defending him enough, demanding the deposition of Rep. Adam Schiff.

“I demand his deposition,” Trump said. “He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back?”

This Scam going on right now by the Democrats against the Republican Party, and me, was all about a perfect phone call I had with the Ukrainian President. He’s already stated, NO PRESSURE! Where is the Whistleblower, or the 2nd Whistleblower, or the “informant?” All gone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

….because their so-called story didn’t come even close to matching up with the exact transcript of the phone call. Was it a Corrupt Adam Schiff con? Why didn’t the IG see this? When do we depose Shifty Schiff to find out why he fraudulently made up my phone call and read this.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

….fiction to Congress and the American People? I demand his deposition. He is a fraud, just like the Russia Hoax was, and the Ukraine Hoax is now. When do the Do Nothing Democrats pay a price for what they are doing to our Country, & when do the Republicans finally fight back? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Trump currently faces an impeachment inquiry stemming from his controversial call with the Ukrainian president where he asked the country to investigate his political foes.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]