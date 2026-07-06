Pro-MAGA Sports Pundit Rooting Against US in World Cup After Trump Pushed for ‘Illegal Immigrant’ Star to Play

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Jason Whitlock ranted he is cheering for Belgium instead of the USA on Monday night after President Donald Trump pushed FIFA to reinstate star striker Folarin Balogun.

Whitlock argued Balogun — who was born in Brooklyn to Nigerian parents and raised in England — is a symbol of the debate over birthright citizenship. The veteran sports pundit said Trump’s request for FIFA to review the red card that would have kept Balogun out of Monday’s USA-Belgium game showed he is a hypocrite on birthright citizenship — which Trump has called a “great scam.”

“The man’s not an American! He’s Nigerian and he’s from London,” Whitlock fumed on his YouTube show. “And if he was good enough to play for Team England, he would not be here! This is a team led by a mercenary, an illegal immigrant.”

He continued, “And it points to the hypocrisy — oh, when it benefits our soccer team and we have a chance to compete in the World Cup, Trump’s for illegal immigrants. he’s for technicality U.S. citizens.”

Whitlock’s criticism of Trump stands out, considering he voted for the president in 2024. He said it was the first time he’d ever voted in a presidential election.

But he went off on Trump shortly after the president confirmed he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the red card.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say you have to do this. This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he’s done has been great,” Trump said at a Monday press conference. “And I feel we have to have all the best players on the field. You can’t take the best players.”

Trump said he understands sports “really well,” so he felt compelled to say something after watching a slow motion replay of the collision that led to Balogun’s red card.

Whitlock played a clip of Trump talking about his FIFA call on his YouTube show on Monday — and then went off on the president.

He said:

What is Trump doing? I get it, you want the United States to win. But Trump is supposed to be the president that’s getting the illegal immigrants, the non-American immigrants, the people that don’t like America, out of America. I get that Balogun is a great soccer player, I get it. But these African immigrants that are overtaking Europe and America — this dude’s from Nigeria.I get it, he’s not from Somalia. But these types of immigrants and their values, their non-Christian values — again, I don’t know Balogun’s religion, but I know that he’s not an American. And I know this birthright citizenship stuff is a joke.

Whitlock said he was so sickened by the whole ordeal that he is rooting for Belgium now.

“I want us to get eliminated,” he said.

The game kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

Watch above.

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