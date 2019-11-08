President Donald Trump is denying that he asked the Department of Justice to interfere in the Ukraine matter.

During a press spray outside the White House on Friday morning, the president addressed a report from the Washington Post which stated that he wanted Attorney General William Barr to hold a news conference absolving him of wrongdoing. Trump denied the story’s assertion that he sought help from the DOJ, and from Barr.

“I never spoke to them about anything, except for Bill Barr,” Trump said. “Bill Barr can do whatever he wants to do.”

Later in the spray, Trump elaborated.

“I never asked him for a press conference,” Trump said. He added, “And if I ask Bill Barr to have a press conference, I think he’d do it. But I never asked him to have a press conference. Why should I? You know why I wouldn’t do it? Because the phone call [with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was perfect.”

