Trump Denies He Clogged White House Toilets: ‘Categorically Untrue’

It’s a rare occurrence when a former Commander in Chief puts out a statement denying he flushed papers down a White House toilet, but here we are. We are truly living in a golden age of political media absurdity.

Former President Donald Trump hit back at the “media’s characterization” of his relationship with the National Archives and Records Administration and denied reports that he flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the National Archives retrieved a dozen or so boxes of documents from Mar-a-Lago and that there was concern that some may contain classified information.

Trump called his working with the National Archives (NARA) “a great honor” claiming that the media’s characterization of his relationship with NARA is “Fake News” though it is not clear what characterization with which he is referring.

“The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis, which is different from the accounts being drawn up by the Fake News Media,” Trump said in a statement. “In fact, it was viewed as routine and ‘no big deal.'”

Then, in his signature “the best defense is a good offense” tactic, he pivoted to his old political rival Hillary Clinton, for which “lock her up” chants were heard at many rallies over her private email serve controversy.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton, as an example, deleted and acid-washed 32,000 emails and never gave that to the government,” he said. “Acid-washing” is a thing that we used to do with blue jeans in the 90s, and is not a real thing with email servers. He then claimed that the Clintons “took large amounts of furniture out of the White House,” though there is, shockingly no verified report to support his claim of presidential larceny.

Finally, he addressed Thursday morning’s report that White House plumbers had to unclog toilets from White House toilets after he ostensibly flushed documents down them.

“Also, another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” he said of Maggie Haberman. “The Democrats are just using this and the Unselect Committee of political hacks as a camouflage [sic] for how horribly our Country is doing under the Biden Administration.”

