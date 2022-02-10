Wads of papers were occasionally found clogging White House toilets, which were thought by staffers to have been left there by former President Donald Trump.

This revelation — which is strangely both shocking and entirely predictable — comes from Maggie Haberman’s forthcoming book, Confidence Man, an exclusive report of which was published Thursday morning by Mike Allen of Axios:

While President Trump was in office, staff in the White House residence periodically discovered wads of printed paper clogging a toilet — and believed the president had flushed pieces of paper, Maggie Haberman scoops in her forthcoming book, “Confidence Man.”

This detail comes as the National Archive has enlisted the Department of Justice to investigate whether Trump either improperly, or illegally, removed classified documents, or documents with classified information, from the White House, as The New York Times reported Wednesday evening.

Haberman is an award-winning journalist who enjoyed remarkable access to both former President Trump and senior aides during the Trump administration. She is often vilified by extremes on both sides of the political spectrum, particularly on Twitter, which is perhaps the best evidence of the responsible coverage that she has provided.

Haberman promoted the link to the Axios report Thursday morning, highlighting another juicy detail that has not yet been reported: Trump is still in contact with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Also in the book: Trump has been telling people he's still in touch with Kim Jong-Un since leaving the White House > https://t.co/pM4lMf9nMH — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 10, 2022

It’s not yet clear why Trump and Kim Jong-un are in correspondence, but one can imagine they are spitballing either a buddy cop franchise, or perhaps a one-off RomCom.

