Trump Endorses GOP Congressman Jody Hice’s Bid to Replace GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) announced Monday that he is launching a campaign to challenge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — and he already has Donald Trump’s support.

Trump endorsed Hice, a four-term congressman, shortly after he announced his candidacy, alluding to his own baseless claims of voter fraud, which he has claimed led to his election loss in Georgia.

“Unlike the current Georgia Secretary of State, Jody leads out front with integrity. I have 100% confidence in Jody to fight for Free, Fair, and Secure Elections in Georgia, in line with our beloved US Constitution. Jody will stop the Fraud and get honesty into our Elections!” he wrote. “Jody loves the people of Georgia and has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump endorses Rep. Jody Hice, a primary challenger to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, minutes after he launches his campaign: “Wow, just heard the good news” pic.twitter.com/CNQdDg1mIC — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 22, 2021

Raffensperger became one of Trump’s targets following his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, as the official insisted that the Georgia elections were secure and accurate, as the former president demanded a recount and insisted there was voter fraud.

Tension between the two heighten when Trump called Raffensperger in December asking for him to “find the fraud,” essentially attempting to persuade the Republican official into helping him overturn that state’s election results.

Instead of helping the former president, Raffensperger reiterated that Georgia officials stand by the fairness and security of the election as Trump berated him and baselessly said “you’re off by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

Hice currently represents Georgia’s 10th congressional district and is a vocal supporter of Trump, who condemned the second impeachment of the former president as “misguided” and supported his false voter fraud claims.

