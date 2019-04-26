comScore

Trump Excoriated For Praising ‘Great General’ Robert E. Lee: He Was ‘A Traitor and a Slaver’

By Mediaite StaffApr 26th, 2019, 11:06 am

President Donald Trump doubled-down on his infamous “both sides” Charlottesville remarks when asked about Joe Biden’s 2020 announcement video attacking him over it on Friday.

On the White House lawn, a reporter asked the president about the remarks. Trump replied that he handled the situation “perfectly” when he said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist rally that resulted in the murder of a counter-protester.

He also had warm words for Confederate General Robert E. Lee, whose statue was the reason for the rally:

I’ve answered that question. If you look at what I said you will see that question was answered perfectly. And I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee, a great general. Whether you like it or not he was one of the great generals. I’ve spoken to many generals right here at the White House and many people thought of the generals they think he was maybe their favorite general. People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that.

Trump’s praise of the failed general was excoriated on Twitter:

