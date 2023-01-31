Trump Floats New Statute of Limitations Stormy Daniels Defense a Day After Screaming ‘NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR’

Former President Donald Trump made a tactical shift in his social media self-defense over the criminal charges that might be raised against him over his relationship with Stormy Daniels.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has reportedly begun presenting a grand jury with evidence that Trump broke campaign finance law by orchestrating hush money payments to the adult film actress. The news originally prompted Trump to get on Truth Social, blast the investigations into his numerous legal problems, and loudly proclaim he “NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR” with Daniels.

On Tuesday, Trump decided to revisit the Daniels saga — this time focusing on his argument that he can’t be charged with anything because the statute of limitations has supposedly expired.

“With respect to the ‘Stormy’ nonsense, it is VERY OLD & happened a long time ago, long past the very publicly known & accepted deadline of the Statute of Limitations,” Trump posted. “I placed full Reliance on the JUDGEMENT & ADVICE OF COUNCIL (sic), who I had every reason to believe had a license to practice law, was competent, & was able to appropriately provide solid legal services. He came from a good law firm, represented other clients over the years, & there was NO reason not to rely on him, and I did.”

Trump seems to be blaming his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who worked with the National Enquirer to pay off Daniels in an effort to keep her from speaking publicly about her relationship with the ex-president. Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty for making the payments “at the direction” of Trump.

Trump decided not to linger on the topic, shifting to the other matters for which he remains under legal scrutiny.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com