Trump Goes Off on Fox News’ Juan Williams: ‘Pathetic… Always Nasty and Wrong!’

President Donald Trump today went off on Twitter against Juan Williams, one of the more prominent Democratic pundits on the network.

Williams, regular co-host of The Five, was on the Fox News Sunday panel today — which re-aired on Fox News at 2 pm ET — and was critical of Trump on the economy.

He said that while most Americans do want to confront China on trade, “I think Trump’s brutish approach is the problem”:

“It’s not just Democrats who say, ‘Hey, this guy is inartful.’ The Wall Street Journal” has said that — he then attacked The Wall Street Journal at a rally this week. But I think that what you see here is that Trump’s unpredictability, Dana, then risks global recession, and you can do that. I mean, clearly, unpredictability is something that really scares Wall Street, because it depresses the likelihood of capital investment, which is necessary for stock growth.”

This afternoon Trump tweeted, “Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong!”

Juan Williams at @FoxNews is so pathetic, and yet when he met me in the Fox Building lobby, he couldn’t have been nicer as he asked me to take a picture of him and me for his family. Yet he is always nasty and wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

You can watch Williams’ comments above, via Fox News Sunday.

