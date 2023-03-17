Trump Hails Tucker Carlson For ‘Irrefutable’ Jan 6 Coverage in First Comments Since It Was Revealed Fox News Host Hates Him

Former President Donald Trump thanked Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for revealing “new video footage” of the January 6th attack on the Capitol before calling it “absolutely irrefutable” evidence that they were peacefully protesting and calling to “let them go.”

Trump released the video on the Rumble video platform and shared it on his TruthSocial account. It is notably the first time that Trump has addressed the Fox News host since it was revealed that Carlson once privately texted an unknown staffer that he hated the 45th president.

Trump called the January 6th rioters “Patriotic Americans” and alleged they were being unfairly prosecuted for “peacefully protesting a stolen election.”

“Let them go,” he said. “They were convicted or are awaiting trial based on a giant lie. A radical left con job.” He then thanks Carlson and McCarthy for releasing the footage. Trump said:

Patriotic Americans are being prosecuted for peacefully protesting a stolen election. Let them go. They were convicted or are awaiting trial based on a giant lie. A radical left con job. Thank you to Tucker Carlson and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for what you both have done. New video footage is irrefutable, absolutely irrefutable. Thank you very much. We have to fight for our country and we have to fight like we’ve never fought before. Our country is great, but it’s in tremendous trouble. We’re a nation in decline. We have to stop being called a nation in decline. They’re laughing at us all over the world. We’re not going to let that happen any longer. Thank you.

Trump did not address the private comments made by Fox News host about him that were revealed as part of a trove of documents released on March 7th in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. In one text conversation between Carlson and an unknown staffer on Jan. 4, 2021, just days before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the prime-time star wrote, “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights.”

“I truly can’t wait,” he added.

When the unknown staffer replied that they believed the madness would cool down by mid-February, Carlson decried Trump.

“I hate him passionately,” Carlson said.

