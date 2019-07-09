The White House is raising eyebrows by inviting controversial right-wing cartoonist Ben Garrison to an upcoming social media summit.

The event will presumably be used to address President Donald Trump’s frequent claim that social media and tech companies are biased against conservatives. Garrison is a popular figure on the alt-right because of his lionized portrayals of Trump and unflattering depictions of the president’s enemies, and he confirmed his attendance with this announcement on Twitter:

Honored to be invited to the White House! Thank You Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump #SocialMediaSummit pic.twitter.com/8b6zIa2XN3 — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 5, 2019

Shortly after the news broke, Garrison’s invitation was panned by critics who have accused the illustrator of anti-semitism for the ways in which he has depicted Jews in his work. Among the critics is CNN’s Jake Tapper, who noted this inflammatory picture that was reportedly commissioned by #Pizzagate propagandist Mike Cernovich.

Man who drew a cartoon the @ADL calls “blatantly anti-Semitic” says he was invited to the White House for a social media summit https://t.co/Fzckv4rJbD https://t.co/nmH1zyCV7C pic.twitter.com/hvz4BpLNVt — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 6, 2019

As you can see, the picture shows Jewish billionaire George Soros controlling H.R. McMaster and David Petraeus with puppet strings. In turn, Soros’ strings are being pulled by a hand belonging to the “Rothschilds,” the banking family that has been tied for centuries to conspiracy theories saying Jews secretly control the world.

Here’s a sampling of Garrison’s other recent works:

Epstein arrested for Sex trafficking of minors- Orgy island no longer deniable #EnjoyTheShow . #Throwback #cartoon Your guide to the Swamphttps://t.co/Oj98iIxEAZ pic.twitter.com/sC6mlrLWIu — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 7, 2019

Thank you Mother Nature for helping the President flush out the #DeepState swamp and washing away the dirty anti-American left on #IndependenceDay – flush the swamp #DrainTheSwamp LOL #TrumpParade for REAL Americans! #AmericansFirst pic.twitter.com/H212Tv5iFO — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 4, 2019

#NBC giving #ElizabethWarren a lot of lung time…sending up smoke signals – and that’s all it is.. smoke… pic.twitter.com/jocWKckpHa — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) June 27, 2019

Garrison’s invite has drawn a great deal of outrage:

Cartoonist deploying classic #antisemitic imagery should be shunned by the @WhiteHouse, not honored with invite to the American People’s House. #BenGarrison @POTUS https://t.co/FBrhLWeQ5j — SimonWiesenthalCntr (@simonwiesenthal) July 8, 2019

criticized the anti-Semitic @nytimes cartoon. Then he invited a creator of different anti-semitic cartoons to the white houses. https://t.co/QwBt5w2NtY — Daniella Greenbaum Davis (@DGreenbaum) July 9, 2019

Ben Garrison invited to WH? Guess there are bad anti-Semetic cartoons and good anti-Semetic cartoons- https://t.co/JfaEMhH5n7 https://t.co/iTXzA4PGkF — Matt Wuerker (@wuerker) July 6, 2019

Invited to the White House: insanely hateful racist/antisemitic alt-right “cartoonist” Ben Garrison. pic.twitter.com/YWz7Nj057W — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 6, 2019

President Trump must disinvite cartoonist Ben Garrison from the Social Media Summit at the White House. In a time of rising antisemitism, at home and globally, we must all speak out and condemn hateful rhetoric everywhere and every time. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 9, 2019

