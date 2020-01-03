comScore

Trump Issues Baffling Statement on ‘War’ and ‘Negotiation’ After Killing of Top Iran General

By Aidan McLaughlinJan 3rd, 2020, 8:11 am

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has issued a series of tweets since the United States killed one of Iran’s top military commanders in an airstrike near Baghdad’s international airport Thursday night. His most explicit reference to the strike came early Friday morning.

After tweeting out a small jpeg of an American flag on Thursday night, following by retweeting travel warnings from the State Department, Trump made the following vague statement Friday: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”

The tweet was met with confusion.

UPDATE: Trump has now issued a more comprehensive statement on the strike:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Editor in Chief

Aidan McLaughlin is the Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: [email protected] Ask for Signal. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

You may also like: