President Donald Trump characterized Bahamian storm victims as criminals on Monday when questioned on how America is handling the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

During a chopper talk Q&A with the White House press pool, Trump was asked about how the United States was dealing with hurricane refugees from the Bahamas amid the news that survivors were recently kicked off a rescue ferry due to visa and immigration requirements.

After Trump spoke of how “we’re also recovering from a hurricane,” he continued to say “everybody needs totally proper documentation because…the Bahamas has some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there.”

“I don’t want to allow people that weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very very bad drug dealers,” Trump said. “We are going to be very very strong.”

Watch above, via CNN.

