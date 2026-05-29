‘Is He a Male Model?’ Trump Says He Wishes He Looked Like ‘Beautiful’ Jaxson Dart

During a Friday preview of an upcoming Fox News interview between Lara Trump and President Donald Trump, the commander-in-chief recalled asking if “beautiful” NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart is “a male model,” adding that he wished he looked just like him.

The preview of the interview, which is set to release in full on Saturday, aired on Friday’s edition of The Will Cain Show.

“Well, first of all, I wish I looked just like Jaxson,” said Trump in the clip. “I said, ‘Is he a male model, or what?’ He’s a handsome guy, like a beautiful guy, a, you know, conservative guy. He said, ‘I love you, sir.'”

Another clip from the interview played next, where Trump added, “So, when Jaxson gets harassed a little bit, he’s also loved more because we have more people than they do. And a lot of the people that you think, like people in Los Angeles — wealthy people — I see them all the time. They’re hitting me a little bit, and they meet me, and they say, ‘Sir, I voted for you.'”

Here, the president referred to the criticism of Dart after he showed up to introduce Trump at a New York rally last Friday, during which he also observed that the quarterback has “legs like tree trunks.”

Dart’s fellow teammate on the New York Giants, NFL linebacker Abdul Carter, wrote on X after seeing clips of the rally in a since-deleted tweet that he “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.”

In a follow-up question from reporters this Friday, Carter added, “If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!