President Donald Trump is escalating his fight with top Georgia Republicans over his baseless claims of election fraud, and is now declaring that Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will be responsible if the two Senate candidates lose.

There are two runoffs in Georgia that will decide the fate of the Senate once Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20th — Kelly Loeffler vs Raphael Warnock and David Perdue vs Jon Ossoff.

Trump campaigned in Georgia for Loeffler and Perdue over the weekend, but he still engaged in his baseless attacks on the election.

Georgia certified its election results again Monday after another recount confirming Biden’s win, and Sidney Powell’s “Kraken” lawsuit was rejected yet again.

Trump took to Twitter Monday night to declare that if Loeffler and Perdue lose, it will be Kemp, Duncan, and Raffensperger’s fault:

RINOS @BrianKempGA, @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

