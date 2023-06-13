Trump Lashes Out at Jake Tapper After CNN Host Cuts Away From His Restaurant Visit

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday after he cut away from footage of Trump’s supporters celebrating his visit to a Cuban restaurant in Miami.

Trump was recorded visiting the restaurant following his arraignment in federal court on 37 charges over the retention of government documents. As he entered the restaurant, supporters could be seen celebrating the former president, chanting “USA!” and singing happy birthday a day before he turns 77.

“The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see any more of that,” said Tapper during CNN’s coverage. “He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle, into a campaign ad. That’s enough of that. We’ve seen it already.”

Trump was not pleased by Tapper’s decision to cut away from the visit and lashed out at “Fake Tapper” in a Truth Social post shortly after.

“Fake Tapper just demanded that his broadcast be closed down from Miami because there was far too much enthusiasm on the streets for ‘Trump,'” he wrote. “The good news is, he was the only one to do so, perhaps a good explanation as to why CNN’s ratings are so low!”

Tapper has long been a critic of Trump and he tore into the former president after CNN hosted its controversial Trump town hall in May.

“Mr Trump’s first lie was told just seconds into the night,” said Tapper following the town hall. “And the falsehoods kept coming, fast and furious, about the January 6 insurrection, about the threat to Vice President Pence, about Pence’s ability to overturn the election, about Covid, about the economy, and more.”

