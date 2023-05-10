‘First Lie Was Told Seconds Into the Night’: Jake Tapper Summarizes Trump’s Worst Hits From CNN Town Hall

CNN anchor Jake Tapper went through some of former President Donald Trump’s most notable “falsehoods” following CNN’s controversial town hall on Wednesday.

Immediately after CNN’s town hall concluded, Tapper and fellow anchor Anderson Cooper took over the network’s coverage to analyze what they had just seen.

“It was an interesting night. Mr Trump’s first lie was told just seconds into the night with his false, familiar claim that the 2020 election was, quote, ‘a rigged election,'” Tapper said. “And the falsehoods kept coming, fast and furious, about the January 6 insurrection, about the threat to Vice President Pence, about Pence’s ability to overturn the election, about Covid, about the economy, and more”:

He called a Black law enforcement officer a “thug.” He said people here in Washington, D.C. at Chinatown don’t speak English. He attacked Kaitlan as a “nasty person” because she was trying to get him to answer a question. Perhaps most chillingly, the day after a nine-person jury of his peers in New York found him liable for sexual battery and defamation and ordered him to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million, he made fun of her account, of her sexual assault, and many in the audience laughed.

“And applauded,” Cooper noted.

Introducing a panel to further analyze the town hall, Tapper said, “We don’t have enough time to fact-check every lie he told, but he started off with the election one and boy, he just really never let that bone go.”

CNN chief political correspondent Dana Bash weighed in, “And it’s pretty clear the evidence is now out there that he is going to continue to tell that lie, not just to the audience where he has an echo chamber, conservative media, but unbiased straight-down-the-middle media.”

“The people he’s trying to get beyond his base now saw and heard that this is something he will not let go of, the 2020 election lies, and Kaitlan pushed him on the fact that the evidence does not support what he said,” she said. “On the fact that many of his own former attorneys, former aides have now said that, and he’s not letting it go. And that is something that was very much on display for the entire country and the entire world to see.”

During Wednesday’s town hall, Trump repeatedly clashed with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, who he called a “nasty person,” before thanking and praising her at the end of the event.

Liberals criticized CNN for hosting Trump live in a town hall setting and accused the network of losing control of the conversation.

Watch above via CNN.

