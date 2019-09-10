President Donald Trump appeared to be rattled on Tuesday when he used his daily Twitter proclamations to rail against polling conducted by ABC and Washington Post.

ABC/Washington Post Poll was the worst and most inaccurate poll of any taken prior to the 2016 Election. When my lawyers protested, they took a 12 point down and brought it to almost even by Election Day. It was a Fake Poll by two very bad and dangerous media outlets. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

One of the greatest and most powerful weapons used by the Fake and Corrupt News Media is the phony Polling Information they put out. Many of these polls are fixed, or worked in such a way that a certain candidate will look good or bad. Internal polling looks great, the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

The Post and ABC put out new polling data which shows Trump down 6 points from his approval numbers in July and 5 points down on his handling of the economy. This coincides with data showing that 60 percent of the country expect prices to rise because of Trump’s trade war with China, and also a recession is “likely” to happen in the next year.

Respondents said that even though they’re virtually split now on Trump’s overall economic performance, they have a 56 to 35 percent disapproval rating for how he has handled trade negotiations with China. Most also believe that there’s a direct correlation between Trump’s trade policies and the possibility that a recession will come to pass.

Trump’s displeasure with these negative poll numbers might not be terribly shocking given his track record, but as for his other claims about the poll, CNN’s Daniel Dale has run a factcheck on his complaints.

This is not what happened.

– WaPo and ABC told me in June they do not recall a legal complaint (?) over their polls

– WaPo wasn’t involved in the ABC tracking poll that had him down 12

– Obviously no basis for the claim they fixed subsequent poll results because he complained pic.twitter.com/ziit3uKxei — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 10, 2019

[Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images]

