CNN Anchor Plays Supercut of 10 Years of Trump’s ‘Rigged’ Election Rhetoric — Amid MAGA’s Insistence Spencer Pratt is Getting Robbed

CNN host Kasie Hunt focused in on the danger of President Donald Trump’s continued rhetoric about “rigged” elections, in the wake of his new claims about the Los Angeles mayor’s race, where Republican Spencer Pratt is bringing up the rear.

On Sunday’s Meet The Press, Trump brought up the 2020 presidential elections, telling Kristen Welker, “The election was rigged. It was a dirty election. And it’s happening again right now in California.”

When Welker asked for “evidence” to support his claim, Trump answered, “All I have to do is look.”

Former Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) told Hunt that this is just “where we are with our politics,” and that Trump “is just the largest mouthpiece” for the skepticism right now.

“I do think we need to focus in on — President Trump has, since he has been on the public stage as a presidential candidate in a serious way, continued to say over and over and over again that our elections are rigged,” Hunt said. “And it is worth remembering that the people that support him will believe what he says. He influences their opinions. We have gone all the way back to 2016, the last 10 years. This is what the president has sounded like over that time.”

Hunt then played the supercut featuring nine separate times Trump made claims of “rigged” elections.

Hunt continued, “And again, just to circle back, one of those clips we saw was on January 6th of 2021, where a mob of people then left that speech, stormed the United States Capitol — took action based on what the president was saying when he claimed that the election was rigged.”

Rep. Johnny Olszewski (D-MD) addressed McHenry’s point that some Democrats seem to have jumped on the “rigged” election bandwagon.

“But I think it’s irresponsible for leaders of any stripe at any level to say that without evidence,” Olszewski said. “I’m someone who won an election by 17 votes, who then oversaw elections at the local level. We have people who are working very hard to make sure these elections are safe and secure. It took weeks for my manual recount to get redone. The most important thing is that it got done right. Do I want to see California count their ballots faster? Absolutely. Will it instill more trust? Absolutely. But that does not mean that these elections are rigged. And I think it’s incredibly irresponsible of the president and the Speaker [Mike Johnson] to suggest just that.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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