Trump Lashes Out at Rape Accuser With Misogynistic Jab After Judge Rules Against Him In Court

Former President Donald Trump released a lengthy statement dismissing the defamation lawsuit brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, including the curious defense that “She’s not my type,” though he acknowledge that he was “not supposed to say” that.

Carroll has alleged that she was a victim of rape by Trump in a changing room at the Bergdorf-Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan in the 90s. In 2019 she sued Trump for defamation after he denied raping her and said that she wasn’t his type and accused her of fabricating the claim to boost sales of her book.

The former president is scheduled to be deposed on October 19 in the defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll, who is the former columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the 90s, allegations which Trump has denied.

Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected the former president’s effort to pause his deposition in a defamation lawsuit scheduled for later this month calling the effort to delay the case “inexcusable.” The court is currently waiting for a federal appeals court to rule on a key element of the case, which led the judge to say, “completing those depositions – which have already been delayed for years – would impose no undue burden on Mr. Trump let alone any irreparable injury.”

“The defendant should not be permitted to run the clock out on plaintiff’s attempt to gain a remedy for what allegedly was a serious wrong,” Kaplan wrote.

Trump released a statement via his Save America PAC that dismissed Carroll as “Ms. Bergdorf Goodman” before calling her case a “complete con job” and dismissed her claims as a “hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years.”

He then doubled down on the misogynistic trope that she was ostensibly not attractive enough for him to “swoon” her as she alleged.

“And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! She has no idea what day, what week, what month, what year, or what decade this so-called “event” supposedly took place,” he wrote before pointing to her appearance with Anderson Cooper on CNN as evidence of his claims.

Read the full statement below:

This “Ms. Bergdorf Goodman” case is a complete con job, and our legal system in this Country, but especially in New York State (just look at Peekaboo James), is a broken disgrace. You have to fight for years, and spend a fortune, in order to get your reputation back from liars, cheaters, and hacks. This decision is from the Judge who was just overturned on my same case. I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is, other than it seems she got a picture of me many years ago, with her husband, shaking my hand on a reception line at a celebrity charity event. She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, “swooned” her. It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years. And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type! She has no idea what day, what week, what month, what year, or what decade this so-called “event” supposedly took place. The reason she doesn’t know is because it never happened, and she doesn’t want to get caught up with details or facts that can be proven wrong. If you watch Anderson Cooper’s interview with her, where she was promoting a really crummy book, you will see that it is a complete Scam. She changed her story from beginning to end, after the commercial break, to suit the purposes of CNN and Anderson Cooper. Our Justice System is broken along with almost everything else in our Country. Her lawyer is a political operative and Cuomo crony who goes around telling people that the way to beat Trump is to sue him all over the place. She is suing me on numerous frivolous cases, just like this one, and the court system does nothing to stop it. In the meantime, and for the record, E. Jean Carroll is not telling the truth, is a woman who I had nothing to do with, didn’t know, and would have no interest in knowing her if I ever had the chance. Now all I have to do is go through years more of legal nonsense in order to clear my name of her and her lawyer’s phony attacks on me. This can only happen to “Trump”!

