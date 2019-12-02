Trump Lawyer Jay Sekulow Reportedly Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, one of his primary defenders, apparently voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 according to a new profile.

The surprising detail is included in a New York Times profile of Sekulow.

“Mr. Sekulow, the coordinator of President Trump’s personal legal team, does not have an office in the White House. He is best known as a prodigious fund-raiser on evangelical television and a litigator for the Christian right, not for handling criminal prosecutions or executive power disputes. In 2016, Mr. Sekulow said he voted for Hillary Clinton, according to people close to him.”

The profile goes on to contrast Sekulow with Trump’s other personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has become increasingly enmeshed in the Ukraine scandal that has threatened the Trump presidency with impeachment. The piece also highlights his history as a religious liberty lawyer.

“Unlike Mr. Giuliani, he has avoided messy public conflicts that upstage his client, and he reflects the embattled president’s reliance on evangelical Christians, a crucial political constituency.”

Sekulow declined to be interviewed for the New York Times article.

