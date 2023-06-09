FLASHBACK: Trump Said Mishandling Classified Docs Means Being ‘Disqualified’ for the Presidency

Now that former president Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts related to the federal probe of the mishandling of classified documents, many are pointing out that while running for president in 2016, the then-candidate took a very clear position on the legal consequences for those guilty of mishandling classified documents.

Mother Jones reporter David Corn posted this quote on Twitter that leaves no doubt where Trump stood:

Today is a good day to remember Donald Trump said this. pic.twitter.com/Kqx321cOkB — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 9, 2023

Here is Trump, saying it again on July 11, 2016 at a campaign event in Virginia Beach, VA:

Jeff Yarbro, a Tennessee State Senator who is running for mayor of Nashville, also pointed out that while president, Trump signed a law making the removal of classified documents a felony:

Q: So when did the DOJ start treating removal of classified documents like a felony anyway?

A: When President Trump signed a 2018 law making it a felony. pic.twitter.com/KA6RKYlQ8L — Jeff Yarbro (@yarbro) August 9, 2022

The indictment is currently sealed, but if this is the law Trump allegedly broke, then he’s the one responsible for making it a felony.

Trump has stated on the record saying many, many times that no one is above the law concerning the mishandling of classified documents. He’s been saying this in front of many people for years, since 2015, because he wanted people to believe that his 2016 rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was guilty of mishandling classified documents. (No evidence of deliberate mishandling was found and Clinton was not charged.)

