Marco Rubio Insists Chris Christie Didn’t Sink His 2016 Campaign – an Hour After Fox’s Baier Said He Did

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) lashed out at suggestions that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie “ended” his 2016 presidential campaign on Tuesday shortly after Fox News host Bret Baier said Christie was “successful” in “taking out” Rubio during the 2016 Republican primary.

“Any political reporter/commentator claiming Christie ‘ended’ my campaign in 2016 is lazy or dumb,” wrote Rubio in a Twitter post:

NH debate sucked because instead of hitting back when attacked like I wanted to, I listened to advice about “pivoting” & not “punching down” on a CC who was at 7% & about to drop out. But it didn’t end my campaign. After NH I finished 2nd in SC & NV, won 3 primaries, almost won Virginia on Super Tuesday, finished with the 3rd most delegates behind Trumps historic campaign & was reelected twice by 8 & 17 points

Rubio’s post may have been a response to comments made by Baier on Special Report, Tuesday ahead of Christie’s 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

“Obviously Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor, has had a lot of time on the campaign trail,” said Baier. “There were a lot of people who thought in 2012 it was his time. He was on the front page of TIME Magazine. He was seen as the leading figure in the GOP.”

Baier noted that while Christie was unsuccessful in his attempts to gain the Republican nomination in 2016, he “was successful on the debate stage, actually, in New Hampshire, taking out – essentially – Florida Senator Marco Rubio.”

Christie officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

“I’m the only candidate who can take on Donald Trump and tell the truth,” he tweeted. “Every other Republican thinks they can tiptoe around him. I don’t tiptoe. Get me on the stage and get your popcorn ready.”

