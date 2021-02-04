comScore Trump Will Not Testify in Senate Trial: Lawyer Bruce Castor

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly not be testifying on his own behalf at next week’s Senate impeachment trial.

According to NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, Trump attorney Bruce Castor rejected the request from the Democratic House impeachment trial managers to take the stand next week.

“Publicity stunt,” Castor said, according to Welker.

CNN’s Jim Acosta posted a letter from Trump’s legal team addressed to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who penned the request for the former president to testify.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Castor and co-counsel David Schoen wrote. They added, “The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games.”

The trial is slated to begin next Tuesday.

