Former President Donald Trump will reportedly not be testifying on his own behalf at next week’s Senate impeachment trial.

According to NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, Trump attorney Bruce Castor rejected the request from the Democratic House impeachment trial managers to take the stand next week.

“Publicity stunt,” Castor said, according to Welker.

Bruce Castor, Defense Attorney for Fmr. President Trump said “no” when asked if Trump would testify per Democrats’ request. He called the ask a “publicity stunt.” — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) February 4, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta posted a letter from Trump’s legal team addressed to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who penned the request for the former president to testify.

“We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt,” Castor and co-counsel David Schoen wrote. They added, “The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games.”

Trump legal team response to House impeachment managers calling on Trump to testify. pic.twitter.com/y7iXVzrbtO — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 4, 2021

The trial is slated to begin next Tuesday.

