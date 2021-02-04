Lead Impeachment Manager Rep. Jamie Raskin sent a letter to former President Donald Trump requesting that he provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, about his conduct on January 6.

President Trump was impeached for a historic second time in the waning days of his one term in office, and is alleged to have incited the deadly insurrection on the Capitol Building by his supporters seeking to overturn the certification of the Electoral College. Trump had repeatedly stated the lie that the election had been stolen, and had led his supporters to believe that, if “they fight like hell” that they could “win their country back.”

Five individuals died during that violent riot, included Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

The letter comes after former Trump’s legal team filed an answer to the Article of Impeachment, denying incontrovertible facts about the President’s conduct on, and leading up to, January 6 and asserting that “[…] the 45th President of the United States performed admirably in his role as president, at all times doing what he thought was in the best interests of the American people.”

Rep. Raskin wrote in the letter, “Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment. You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place.”

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Lead Manager Raskin continued. “I would request that you respond to this letter by no later than Friday, February 5, 2021, at 5 pm.”

Below is the full text of the letter to former President Trump.

February 4, 2021 President Donald J. Trump

c/o Bruce L. Castor Jr. and David Schoen Via E-Mail Dear President Trump, As you are aware, the United States House of Representatives has approved an article of impeachment against you for incitement of insurrection. See H. Res. 24. The Senate trial for this article of impeachment will begin on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. See S. Res. 16. Two days ago, you filed an Answer in which you denied many factual allegations set forth in the article of impeachment. You have thus attempted to put critical facts at issue notwithstanding the clear and overwhelming evidence of your constitutional offense. In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place. Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office—and the Supreme Court held just last year that you were not immune from legal process while serving as President—so there is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings. Indeed, whereas a sitting President might raise concerns about distraction from their official duties, that concern is obviously inapplicable here. We therefore anticipate your availability to testify. If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021. I would request that you respond to this letter by no later than Friday, February 5, 2021 at 5pm. I look forward to your response and to your testimony. Very truly yours, Jamie Raskin

Lead Impeachment Manager

