

President Donald Trump is getting tons of condemnation and mockery for wishing a happy anniversary to the formation of China’s modern system of government.

“Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!” Trump proclaimed on Twitter.

Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

While Trump may think that his tweet will lead to some positive effect on the trade war between the U.S. and China, the fact remains that the president just bid his compliments to a communist regime that committed numerous atrocities and human rights abuses against its own people for decades. Trump’s tweet also comes just hours after the news broke that a Hong Kong police officer shot a protester for the first time since demonstrations began against China’s tightening of control over the territory.

As such, political observers have seen Trump’s tweet, and many of them do not approve of it, including GOP lawmakers:

We are all born with a God-given thirst for liberty and freedom. As President Ronald Reagan once said, “freedom and democracy will leave Marxism and Leninism on the ash heap of history.” — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) October 1, 2019

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. This is not a day for celebration. Rather, as @Liz_Cheney and I argue, it is an opportunity to remember the victims, past and present, of the Chinese Communist Party. pic.twitter.com/Z5EW94wIt0 — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) October 1, 2019

Even some Fox News thought leaders even got in the action:

This is gross. Celebrating a brutal dictatorship on its survival. https://t.co/AlXd2gZiow — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

And a passel of conservative thought-leaders, among others, piled on:

Disgusting. Stomach-turning. The Communist dictatorship in China is one of the most illiberal regimes of our time: murderous, enslaving, lawless — endlessly cruel. It stamps its boot on the face of the individual. It is the antithesis of everything that America stands for. https://t.co/BA1jXf0qEK — Jay Nordlinger (@jaynordlinger) October 1, 2019

DO 👏NOT 👏CONGRATULATE 👏COMMUNIST 👏REGIMES👏 (did I do the clapping thing right?) https://t.co/JRfslEi2UE — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 1, 2019

Too bad all of their dead countrymen they’ve killed before and after they were born weren’t here to commemorate it with you. https://t.co/AaJbLadOgl — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 1, 2019

Can you imagine if Obama, etc. https://t.co/0BISBq2LaA — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) October 1, 2019

You are lauding communism. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) October 1, 2019

Trump: “Everywhere socialism or communism has been tried, it has produced suffering, corruption, and decay.” Also Trump: https://t.co/mrWT9chUzb — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) October 1, 2019

Where the President of the United States congratulates a foreign leader on 70 years of communism https://t.co/zuIoLywEkN — Alan Fisher (@AlanFisher) October 1, 2019

Congratulations for what? 70 years of brutal communist rule? https://t.co/avw57Xlawx — Jake Porter (@jakedporter) October 1, 2019

Congratulations to the people of Hong Kong for standing up for freedom. And best wishes to the people of China for freedom and democracy in the near future. https://t.co/ovAeO9hqEF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 1, 2019

Oh Godddddd … the failure to prevent and thereafter to overthrow the Communist regime in China was one of the worst failures of the Cold War. Praising this monstrous system, which remains every bit as cruel down to the present, is disgraceful. https://t.co/mA0M9ziXx8 — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) October 1, 2019

I don’t celebrate the Soviet revolution in Russia, the Nazi takeover of Germany, or the Khmer Rouge taking power in Cambodia. For the same reasons, I do not celebrate Chairman Mao’s revolution in China. https://t.co/StTa32kq7H — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 1, 2019

