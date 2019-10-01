comScore

GOP Lawmakers, Fox News Personalities Condemn Trump For Celebrating Birthday of Communist China

By Ken MeyerOct 1st, 2019, 10:12 am


President Donald Trump is getting tons of condemnation and mockery for wishing a happy anniversary to the formation of China’s modern system of government.

“Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China!” Trump proclaimed on Twitter.

While Trump may think that his tweet will lead to some positive effect on the trade war between the U.S. and China, the fact remains that the president just bid his compliments to a communist regime that committed numerous atrocities and human rights abuses against its own people for decades. Trump’s tweet also comes just hours after the news broke that a Hong Kong police officer shot a protester for the first time since demonstrations began against China’s tightening of control over the territory.

As such, political observers have seen Trump’s tweet, and many of them do not approve of it, including GOP lawmakers:

 

Even some Fox News thought leaders even got in the action:

And a passel of conservative thought-leaders, among others, piled on:

