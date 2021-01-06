President Donald Trump kept his speech against his election defeat going by tearing into Republicans who aren’t joining his allies attempting to block Congress’ certification of the 2020 Electoral College.

After trashing Senator Mitt Romney, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and other Republicans who’ve drawn his ire, Trump once again called for Vice President Mike Pence to throw out Joe Biden’s electoral votes from swing states during the Congressional proceeding. After that, Trump began to mock the “stiffs” and the “stupid people” who say they want to “obey the Constitution” and not join the ceremonial attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

If you don’t do that, that means you will have a president of the United State for four years with his wonderful son. You will have a president who lost all these states. Or you will have a president — to put it in another way — who was voted on by a bunch of stupid people who lost all of these states. You will have an illegitimate president.

After Trump digressed with complaints about the media, Twitter, and “suppression polls,” he eventually wound up at his political war against Section 230, and wailed about the lack of cooperation from Republican leaders in getting rid of it.

“They don’t realize that’s going be the end of the Republican Party as we know it,” Trump said. “But it’s never going to be the end of us. Never. Let them get out. Let the weak ones get out. This is a time for strength.”

Trump topped this off by calling out Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WI), who has denounced the election overturn efforts of her colleagues.

“We’ve got to get rid of the weak congresspeople,” Trump said. ‘The Liz Cheneys of the world. We’ve got to get rid of them.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

