President Donald Trump opened his “Save America Rally” by hammering Vice President Mike Pence to do the “right thing” and object to the Congressional certification of the Electoral College.

Trump has been hammering his very loyal Vice President very hard over the past few days, putting increased pressure on Pence to send state-certified results of the 2020 election in a brazen attempt to overturn an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

“I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so,” Trump lamented. “I hope so. Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. All he has to do — and this is — from the number one or certainly one of the top constitutional lawyers in our country. He has the absolute right to do it. We’re supposed to protect our country, support our country, support our constitution, and protect our constitution.

“States want to re-vote. The states got defraud. They were given false information. They voted it. Now they want to recertify. They want it back,” Trump declared. “All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to re-certify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people.”

“I just spoke to Mike I said, that doesn’t take courage,” ostensibly referencing doing overseeing the certification of the vote. “What takes courage is to do nothing,” Trump said, apparently misspeaking. “And then we’re stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot, and we have to live with that for four more years and we are just not going to let that happen.”

Pence reportedly let Trump know on Tuesday that he does not plan to flout the traditionally ceremonial role of presiding over the certification procedure after he consulted White House lawyers to learn he has no such power to overturn the election results.

