Trump Pays Tribute to ‘Warm’ Meat Loaf

Former President Donald Trump paid a lovely tribute to the recently departed singer, Meat Loaf in a statement released via his Safe America PAC.

“Meat Loaf was a great guy—got to know him very well doing Celebrity Apprentice. He was smart, talented, open, and warm,” Trump said. “His success was enormous—we all loved him. Meat Loaf will be greatly missed!”

Early Friday morning came the announcement that the rocker — born Marvin Lee Aday — had passed away overnight, which has brought about an outpouring of support.

Trump worked closely with Meat Loaf as he was a former contestant on Celebrity Apprentice, and curiously, featured prominently in the earliest days of Trump’s presidential ambitions. As you can see in the clip from Greta Van Susteren’s show on Fox News, Trump asked Meat Loaf if he should run for president, to which the singer enthusiastically replied.

Meat Loaf also got a shout out from former President Barack Obama during an infamous White House Correspondent’s Dinner speech that roasted Trump for having presidential aspirations. You can see that part of the speech below, courtesy of CSPAN’s Howard Mortman.

#RIP Meat Loaf

Obama 4/30/2011:

"In Celebrity Apprentice, men's cooking team did not impress judges from Omaha Steaks. Lot of blame to go around. But you, Mr. Trump, recognized the real problem was lack of leadership. You didn't blame Lil Jon or Meatloaf. You fired Gary Busey." pic.twitter.com/w61HvW9FZ7 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 21, 2022

Trump’s well wishes and fond remembrance of his time with Meat Loaf are a fitting tribute to the massively popular singer of major hits like Paradise By the Dashboard Light, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, and You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth.

He also played a key role in David Fincher’s Fight Club, which endeared him to a generation of younger fans.

May his memory be a blessing for all.

