CNN anchors John Berman and Kasie Hunt greeted news of rock legend Meat Loaf Aday’s death with sadness — and some uncontrolled mirth over a disastrous performance at a political rally.

Early Friday morning came the announcement that the rocker — born Marvin Lee Aday — had passed away overnight.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight surrounded by his wife Deborah, daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends,” read the announcement on Meat Loaf’s Facebook page. He was 74 at the time of his death.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Berman introduced the news with palpable sadness, telling viewers “This made me sad this morning, Grammy Award-winning singer Meat Loaf has died,” and tossing to a tape package of highlights from the singer’s career.

That package ticked through Mr. Aday’s catalog of mega-hits that include “Paradise By the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love,” as well as items like his meltdown on Celebrity Apprentice and his roles in films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Fight Club.

But there was one highlight that didn’t make the list. In 2012, Meat Loaf endorsed Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, and serenaded the nominee at a rally in Defiance, Ohio along with country stars Randy Owens, John Rich, and Big Kenny.

Here’s how that went:

And so it was that after the tape package, and more sweet reminiscences from Berman, Hunt chimed in with what turned into a light, affectionate roasting of the deceased rocker.

“I will say the only chance I ever got to see Meat Loaf perform live was at a Mitt Romney campaign event, of all places,” Hunt said, bringing a smile of recognition to Berman’s face.

“But I remember, it really sticks out in my mind as something that was really, really amazing to witness,” Hunt added with a laugh.

“I’m sure that’s something you will never, ever forget,” Berman said with amusement.

“I will not,” a still-laughing Hunt said.

“Again, our thoughts with the family of Meat Loaf this morning — Rocky Horror Picture Show! So good. I remember staying up all night in the 70s. You know, going to those shows. I’m exaggerating a little bit, but so good. So good.” Berman said, still reminiscing.

Berman was a Kindergartener when Bat Out of Hell came out.

Watch above via CNN.

