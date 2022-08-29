Trump Promotes Lindsey Graham Warning ‘There Will Be Riots’ if the Former President is Arrested

Senator Lindsey Graham warned Fox News host Trey Gowdy and anyone who was watching that if former President Donald Trump gets arrested for having classified documents in Mar-a-Lago, there will be riots. Video of Graham’s ostensible threat of violence by Trump’s base was nearly immediately pulled from Fox News and then shared by Trump himself on his social media platform TruthSocial.

Gee, I wonder what the message is here?

Graham appeared on Sunday Night in America to discuss, among other things, a recent video of Mark Zuckerberg revealeing that thee FBI had warned Facebook of a potential ‘Russian propaganda’ dump in the weeks before the 2020 elections, also just several days before the Hunter Biden laptop story emerged.

Graham then pivoted from that story and noted, “most Republicans, including me, believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law; it is all about getting him.”

“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump,” Graham continued, saying that regarding the Hunter Biden laptop, the FBI had “weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election.” Whistleblowers claimed they were “told to slow down and back off Hunter Biden.”

“And I’ll say this if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle,” Graham declared, “there will be riots in the street.” Gowdy replied saying, “You know, I’m a simple-minded guy, senator, I think people should be treated the same without regard to political ideology.”

At issue is an affidavit supporting the search and seizure of what has been reported to be upwards of 300 classified documents that had been purloined from the White House. The affidavit reveals that there were already nearly 200 classified documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in February. If true, this would make someone culpable for a felony offense under a 2018 law that President Trump himself signed into law.

Graham appears to be giving Trump a pass here on the possession of classified material because former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had employed a private email server that critics believe was both insecure and used inappropriately to share material that had later been marked classified. Clinton was never charged though then-FBI director James Comey reviewed her alleged malfeasance in a high-profile press conference just weeks before the 2016 election.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com