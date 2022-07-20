Former President Donald Trump publicly pressured Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to declare thousands of votes in his state to be illegal in a Tuesday post on his start-up social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump asked, “So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal? This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!” Read the full social media post:

So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal? This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act! I don’t know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn’t move with gusto. Robin, don’t let the voters of Wisconsin down!

This very pointed message was posted after Trump and Vos shared a phone call in which, according to the Wisconsin Assembly Speaker, Trump asked Vos to overturn the 2020 election results in Wisconsin following the Supreme Court ruling.

Vos told the Milwaukee-based local news outlet WISN on Tuesday that Trump phoned him “within the last week” to ask him to overturn the 2020 election results in his state. Trump lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

After reporter Matt Smith asked when Vos last spoke with Trump, Vos replied, “Within the last week.”

The Speaker continued, “It’s very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion, and he put the tweet out, so that’s it.”

Vos further explained that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling on drop boxes, which were used in the 2020 election, doesn’t say that those boxes were illegal. “It says going forward, it can’t happen,” he said. “I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump. There’s very little that we can do to try to control or predict what he will do.”

