Wisconsin House Speaker Says Trump Called Him ‘Within the Last Week’ to Ask Him to Overturn the Election

It is 2022 and Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election he lost.

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) told WISN in Milwaukee on Tuesday that the former president called him “within the last week” to ask him to overturn the 2020 election results in his state. Trump lost Wisconsin to Joe Biden by more than 20,000 votes.

Vos said Trump phoned him after the state Supreme Court ruled this month that absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal.

Reporter Matt Smith asked when Vos last spoke with Trump.

“Within the last week,” Vos replied.

“Within the last week?” Smith reacted. “Before or after he tweeted about you?” Smith asked, referring to a post from Trump on his social media platform Truth Social. (Trump is banned from Twitter.) The post referred to Vos as a RINO (Republican in name only) and again baselessly claimed the election was rigged against him.

“Before,” Vos answered. “It’s very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution. He has a different opinion and he put the tweet out, so that’s it.”

Vos explained that the court’s ruling on drop boxes, which Wisconsin used in the 2020 election, doesn’t say that those boxes were illegal. “It says going forward, it can’t happen,” he said.

“How would you describe your relationship with him?” Smith asked. “Because after, he comes out and he calls you a RINO and saying you’re allowing Democrats to get away with murder.”

“Yup,” Vos replied. “I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump. There’s very little that we can do to try to control or predict what he will do.”

