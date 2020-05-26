President Donald Trump is sowing doubt about a mail-in voting process — which many states are taking steps to implement in the fall.

In a pair of Tuesday morning tweets, the president raged against the prospect of voting by mail, and came up with a whole host of ways in which he believes a mail election could or would be compromised.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” Trump said. “Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed.”

Trump went on to make the perplexing argument that voting by mail would produce a fraudulent result because it would encourage voting.

“The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one,” Trump wrote. “That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote.”

The president concluded his rant by sowing doubt in the entire process.

“This will be a Rigged Election,” he wrote. “No way!

A recent report from The New York Times deemed Trump’s argument about mail elections to be false. It noted that five states have already conducted their elections by mail, and all five reported very little fraud. Trump himself votes by mail.

