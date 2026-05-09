Trump Mocks Iran in Social Media Meme Spree: ‘Drones Dropping Like Butterflies’

President Donald Trump mocked Iran — as well as former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama — in a mini-flurry on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon, with Trump posting multiple memes that clowned Iran’s drones for being useless against the U.S. Military.

One post from Trump showed Iranian “Drones Dropping Like Butterflies into the ocean. One side of the picture showed a big blue butterfly falling into the water, while the other side showed a wrecked drone crashing down.

Trump immediately followed that up with an image of a U.S. battleship shooting five drones out of the sky. The likely AI-generated picture showed massive explosions and was captioned “Bye Bye, Drones.”

And Trump ended the spree a moment later with a picture that showed 159 Iranian ships sailing with giant flags on the open sea; on the other side of the meme showed those same vessels destroyed and sitting at the bottom of the ocean.

Trump’s posts comes after the U.S. Military shot down Iranian missiles and drones that were targeting ships the Navy was escorting through the Strait of Hormuz last week. That coincided with the start of “Project Freedom,” which Trump said was a plan to “guide” vessels through the strait.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was pressed on the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran on Friday, one day after the two sides exchanged fire. A reporter told Rubio the ceasefire appeared pretty flimsy, considering the two sides were still battling; Rubio said it was because Iran was not honoring the deal.

“What you saw yesterday was U.S. destroyers moving through international waters, being fired upon by the Iranians, and the U.S. responded defensively to protect itself,” Rubio said.

He added, “If you fire a drone or a missile at our destroyer, what are we supposed to do, let it hit? We have to respond to it. We have to knock down the missile, and we have to knock out whatever it is that launched that missile. The alternative is to let it sink one of our ships. That’s crazy. So, of course, we responded to it.”

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