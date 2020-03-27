President Donald Trump went off on a Republican congressman for threatening to block the relief bill soon to come up for a vote on the House floor.

In a pair of scathing Tweets, the president laced into Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for his opposition to the package.

“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress,” Trump wrote. “He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous …& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is ‘HELL’ dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!”

Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

…& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Massie, who represents Kentucky’s 4th District, told a local radio station (via the Louisville Courier-Journal) that he plans to reject the bill, and suggested he might object to a voice vote — which would require all the members to return to the House.

The congressman says he objects to the legalization because it would explode the national debt.

“This is $2 trillion,” Massie said. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending. This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

$2 trillion (Congress)

+$4 trillion (Fed & Treasury)

———————————

$6 trillion stimulus $6 trillion divided by 350 million citizens = $17,000 per citizen times a family of 4 =$68,000 per family of new national debt and dollar devaluation in this stimulus. not a good deal — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 26, 2020

The bill passed 96-0 in the Senate on Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]