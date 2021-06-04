Trump RAGES at Facebook Suspending Him in Blistering Statement That Won’t Be On Facebook

Former President Donald Trump is seething over Facebook’s decision to suspend him from the platform for two years.

In a Friday afternoon statement, the former president went off on the social media giant for “censoring and silencing” him.

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

In a statement earlier Friday, Facebook vice president Nick Clegg explained the reasoning behind the company’s decision — citing Trump’s “praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol on January 6.”

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Clegg said. “We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year.”

