President Donald Trump refused to urge his supporters to “stay calm” if there is no clear winner of the coming general 2020 on election night. Due to public health concerns from the coronavirus pandemic, mail-in ballots have never been a more popular option than this election, and issue that President Trump has used to preemptively question the legitimacy of a race he is currently behind his rival Joe Biden.

Roughly a week ago, Trump raised eyebrows by refusing to agree to a peaceful transfer of power, an issue which was raised by moderator Chris Wallace during Tuesday night’s “shit show” of a debate.

“Will you urge your supporters to stay calm during this extended period, not to engage in any civil unrest?” Wallace asked. “And will you pledge tonight that you will not declare victory until the election has been independently certified?”

Trump demurred on the direct question and instead suggested his supporters monitor polls to make sure all is fair and square.

“I’m urging my supporters to go into the polls and watch very carefully because that’s what has to happen,” Trump said. “I am urging them to do it. As you know, today, there was a big problem in Philadelphia. They went in to watch. They were called poll watchers, a very safe, very nice thing. They were thrown out. They weren’t allowed to watch. You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things.”

Calling on an un-trained base of supporters to visit polls suggests voter intimidation. Given that, previously in the evening, Trump did not condemn white supremacists and even called on the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” foretells what could be a violent few weeks that follow an unsettled election.

